Jury recommends life in prison for man convicted of Akron arsons that killed 9

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A Summit County jury has recommended life in prison without the possibility of parole for the man found guilty of killing nine people in two arsons.

Last week, the jury convicted Stanley Ford, 62, on all counts of aggravated murder. He was acquitted on three counts, including one count of arson for a January 2017 car fire.

Police said Ford started two house fires just four doors apart from each other on Akron’s Fultz Street in 2016 and 2017. His 9 victims’ ages ranged from 16 months to 66 years.

The court says he’ll be sentenced on October 26 unless the attorneys request a pre-sentence investigation or mental health assessment prior to sentencing.

There will be victim impact statements allowed at sentencing.