Charles Deel

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A Summit County jury found a Barberton man guilty of murder Tuesday.

Charles Deel, 26, was charged with killing Woody Cisterna, 29.

Police say the victim was at a home on Kenmore Boulevard in Akron on July 30, 2020, picking up some personal belongings. Deel was also at the home, according to police. Witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw Deel speed away in his vehicle. Cisterna was killed. Deel was arrested by the Northeast Ohio Fugitive Task Force several days later in Scio, Ohio. Police say he had the murder weapon in his possession.

The jury found Deel guilty on two charges: 1 count of murder with a gun specification and felony assault with a gun. The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office says Deel previously pled guilty to having a weapon under disability and to repeat violent offender charges.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield is scheduled to sentence Deal on Friday, June 10, at 8:30 a.m.