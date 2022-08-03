CLEVELAND (WJW) – The fate of an 18-year-old woman accused of killing a Cleveland Police officer is now in the hands of a jury.

The trail of Tamara McLoyd started more than a week ago. Deliberations started on Tuesday and will continue Wednesday.

Prosecutors say McLoyd carjacked, shot and killed off-duty Cleveland Officer Shane Bartek on New Years Eve.

The jury saw a security video with her confession to police, video of the shooting, and social media posts that showed McLoyd partying after the shooting.

Tamara McLoyd looks at the FOX 8 camera in a pretrial hearing for the murder of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek (FOX 8 Photo)

Prosecutors told the jury there’s no mystery. But, McLoyd’s defense attorney argued the 18-year-old didn’t mean to do it.

“You certainly cannot find her guilty of aggravated murder because they don’t have the proof, they don’t have the intent,” said McLoyd’s attorney.

McLoyd did not take the stand in her own defense.

