Michael Amiot

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Jurors in Euclid Municipal Court began deliberations Friday in the case of Euclid police Officer Michael Amiott.

Jurors received the case shortly after noon Friday, about 30 minutes after attorneys for both sides presented closing arguments.

Special Prosecutor Dominic Vitantonio told jurors that “the evidence is there” and believes jurors should find Amiott guilty of all of the charges. He faces two counts of assault and one count of interfering with civil rights.

Amiott’s attorney, Kim Corral, however, stressed Amiott acted as any “reasonable” officer would in the situation. She believes Amiott should be found not guilty.

The jurors have been listening to testimony in Amiott’s case for four days.

Amiott’s charges stem from the August 2017 arrest of Richard Hubbard III.

Video of the arrest shows Amiott kicking and punching Hubbard.

Amiott testified during the trial that Hubbard was stopped on traffic violations and resisted arrest. Amiott also stated that at one point during the arrest he felt Hubbard was reaching for his gun belt.

Hubbard maintained he was stopped because of his race. He also testified that he did not fight back during the arrest.