(WJW) – Actor Sam Neill, best known for portraying paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant in the “Jurassic Park” franchise, recently revealed that’s he is being treated for stage 3 blood cancer.

In an interview with The Guardian, Neill said he first noticed swollen glands during the press tour for “Jurassic Park: Dominion” last March.

The publication says Neill was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, which, according to Lymphoma Research Foundation, is a rare and often rapid-growing form of peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

In the article, The Guardian reports that Neill, “received chemotherapy, but when that started to fail, he embarked on a new chemotherapy drug which he will continue to receive monthly for the rest of his life, although he is now cancer-free.”

Neill went on to tell The Guardian that the past year hasn’t been without its challenges.

“But those dark moments throw the light into sharp relief, you know, and have made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends,” he told The Guardian. “Just pleased to be alive.”

The 75-year-old actor is best known for his role in “Jurassic Park” and the Academy Award winning 1993 film “The Piano.”