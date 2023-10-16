*Attached video: ‘Jurassic Park’ star Sam Neill being treated for stage 3 blood cancer

(WJW) – Actor Sam Neill, best known for appearing in the Jurassic Park movies, says he is not afraid of death as he battles cancer.

In March, Neill revealed that he was being treated for stage 3 blood cancer. In an interview with The Guardian, Neill said he first noticed swollen glands during the press tour for “Jurassic Park: Dominion” in March of 2022.

Neill was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, which, according to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, is a rare and often rapid-growing form of peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

In the article, The Guardian reports that Neill, “received chemotherapy, but when that started to fail, he embarked on a new chemotherapy drug which he will continue to receive monthly for the rest of his life, although he is now cancer-free.”

In a recent interview with Australian Story, Neill said that while he doesn’t know how much time he has left, but he’s ‘not remotely afraid’ of dying. What he says he is afraid of, though, is retirement.

“The idea of retirement fills me with horror, actually. To not be able to do the things that you love would be heartbreaking. But I’ve also got to be realistic in that one doctor said to me, ‘This stuff will stop working one day too.’ So I’m prepared for that. I’m ready for it. And I think I’ve done some good things… not all of them have been good. We all have regrets. But I think I can live by myself, and I can die by myself OK,” Neil said.

According to Austrailian Story, Neill’s chemotherapy stopped working about three months into treatment. That is when his doctor switched Neill’s treatment to a rare anti-cancer drug.

Although the rare drug has been working and Neill has been in remission for about 12 months, he says doctors have told him that at some point, the drug will also stop working.

“I’m prepared for that,” he said.

According to Australian Story, Neill is back in front of the camera for now, doing what he loves.