CLEVELAND (WJW) — They’re fuzzy and adorable and excellent at hopping around. And now the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has welcomed four baby goats to bring joy to our souls.

Named Gus, Luciano, Monty and Melvin, the sweet foursome are Pygora goats (the first two) and pygmy goats (Monty and Melvin). The zoo says they’ve never had Pygora goats before.

Catch a glimpse of the new additions in the photos below:

Photo courtesy Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Photo courtesy Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Photo courtesy Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Photo courtesy Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

The babies, who are described as very soft, can be seen in person at the Australian Adventure habitat starting today. Find out more about the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo right here.