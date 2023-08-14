(WJW) – Actress Julia Roberts took to Instagram on Sunday to honor her late mother, Betty Lou Bredemus, on what would have been her birthday.

Roberts shared a heartfelt post featuring a colorful bracelet adorned with beads spelling out “Betty.”

Accompanying the photo, Roberts wrote a simple message, expressing her ongoing love and longing for her mother. She wrote, “My Mother’s Birthday. Miss you every day 💙.”

Bredemus, who operated a theater school in Roberts’ home state of Georgia, passed away in 2015 at the age of 80 after battling lung cancer.

Reflecting on her mother’s influence, Roberts spoke about her upbringing and the valuable lessons she learned about parenting.

“I was like, ‘Mom, how did you do this?’ Instead of saying, ‘Well, you just have to apply yourself and it takes effort,’ she goes, ‘It’s called daycare, honey.’ And I was so appreciative and so grateful she didn’t tell me some sage, bulls— story about what it’s like to be a great mother,” PEOPLE reported.

This is not the first time Roberts has commemorated her mother’s birthday on social media.

Last year, she posted a touching tribute alongside a photo of her mother, and on Mother’s Day in 2022.