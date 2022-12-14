EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — The son of a Euclid judge is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon for the murder of his wife.

A jury found Omnisun Azali guilty of domestic violence, assault and the murder of his wife Friday.

Cuyahoga County common pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams called 911 in May of 2021, saying her son told her he may have been involved in a shooting with his wife at their Euclid home.

Azali was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife, Mwaka Azali, who was found dead inside a home in the 100 block of E. 265th on May 26, 2021.

Azali is being held without bond.