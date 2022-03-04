Judge sides with Beachwood schools, allowing track team to compete in state

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A local track team will run in the state championship this weekend.

It was a victory for the Beachwood High School Indoor Track team at the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Friday night.

“This is one of the best days of my life, to see this victory come,” said Coach Willie Smith.

Smith and several students were granted a temporary restraining order by Judge Ken Callahan that prevents the OATCCC from prohibiting them to compete in the state championship Saturday.

“We stood up as a team and hugged and cried,” said Smith

“Every athlete has been holding two things, extreme disappointment and hope at the same time,” said senior Gregory Perryman.

Perryman is among the 30 student athletes that were denied entry after Coach Smith failed to register them in time due to a registration procedure miscommunication.

“I think the focus was on the real issue at hand. That is we have deserving athletes,” said Superintendent Bob Hardis.

Hardis said Judge Callahan sided with the district because it was a situation where true harm would be done to the student athletes if they did not compete.

FOX 8 reached out to the OATCCC for comment regarding the judge’s decision. However, our phone calls and emails were not returned Friday night.

“I’m excited. I won’t get any sleep tonight, but I’m just happy for our team,” said Smith,

It’s a team that refused to run away from a challenge.

The team’s first event is the girls high jumping competition Saturday at noon.