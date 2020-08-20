Judge sets $5 million bond for man charged in two murders, including teen killed in Cleveland carjacking

Editor’s Note: The video above is the FBI announcing the murder of Eric Hakizimana.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A judge set a $5 million bond Thursday for Jamell Gaines.

Gaines, 35, is charged with the murders of Eric Hakizimana and Curtis Legg in Cleveland.

Hakizimana was 17.

He was driving home from soccer practice, according to the FBI, when Gaines shot him and took his car.

Hakizimana died in the street.

Police believe Gaines shot and killed Curtis Legg prior to that carjacking.

Both of those murders happened May 25.

Gaines was arrested Monday.

His preliminary hearing on aggravated murder charges is scheduled for August 31.