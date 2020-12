Judge rules President Trump’s company has to turn over information to New York attorney general

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 12: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, on December 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump traveled to the Army versus Navy Football Game at the United States Military Academy in West Point, NY. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has ordered President Donald Trump’s company to give state investigators documents related to a suburban estate that’s the subject of a civil investigation into the family’s business practices.

Judge Arthur Engoron said the Trump Organization must turn over to the New York attorney general’s office all communications involving Ralph Mastromonaco, an engineer who worked on the Seven Springs estate, north of Manhattan.

FILE – This photo from Sept. 23, 2009, shows the entrance to Seven Springs LLC, in Bedford, N.Y., a property owned by the Trump family. Judge Arthur Engoron said the Trump Organization must turn over to the New York attorney general’s office all communications involving Ralph Mastromonaco, an engineer who worked at Seven Springs. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

Trump Organization lawyers had argued that the information was privileged because he was providing his expertise to the company’s land-use attorney.

Engoron rejected that, saying Trump’s lawyers previously agreed attorney-client privilege did not apply. A message seeking comment was left with Trump lawyer Alan Futerfas.

