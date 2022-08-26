*Watch previous coverage above

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A judge has ruled not to dismiss the Canton McKinley pizza incident case in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

U.S. District Court Judge John R. Adams made the decision on Thursday after Canton’s board of education filed a motion to dismiss, according to a press release.

The lawsuit filed by the student’s family claims that “the Canton McKinley Football Coaches were allowed to ‘run wild’, unsupervised, in violation of polices, procedures and state and federal law.”

The release says the court found the claim was properly brought before the U.S. District Court and the court refused to dismiss the Canton City School Board of Education from the case.

The lawsuit stems from a May 2021 incident where the family of a McKinley High School football player said the boy was forced to eat a pizza, then run extra drills as a form of punishment for missing practice for an injury.