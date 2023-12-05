Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Cuyahoga County judge deciding a neighborhood fight to save trees has taken herself off the case.

Back in September, people in the Cudell neighborhood went to court to block the Cleveland Metropolitan School District from taking down trees in a park for the construction of a new school.

Now, Judge Nancy Margaret Russo has removed herself from the case. An entry on the Court docket says, “Based upon conflict, and to avoid the appearance of impropriety, the court recuses from further proceedings and forwards the case, including all pleadings and transcripts to the Administrative Judge/Presiding Judge for reassignment.”

The Court recently wrapped up days of hearings, and a ruling had been expected soon.

We’ve learned a new judge will be assigned to the case, and that judge can hold more hearings or make a ruling based on the transcripts of the hearings already held.

Still, it is not immediately clear what all of this means for the timetable of getting a decision.

The group trying to save the trees includes former Mayor Dennis Kucinich.

A motion filed in Cuyahoga County Court asks the “Court for a Temporary Restraining Order and Preliminary and Permanent Injunction” stopping the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and the City of Cleveland “from removing of the mature shade trees at the northeast corner of Cudell Commons.”

The legal action shows it was filed on behalf of 12 west side residents, including the former Mayor.

The legal battle surrounds plans for the construction of a new school to replace Marion Seltzer School around Cudell Commons.

Residents have protested at a school board meeting, and they recently gathered at the site prepared to chain themselves to trees to stop any construction.

The school district has said plans have been in the works for years, and the community had a chance to speak up long before now.

But, the court motion argues, the school district “cut a deal” with the City to use the Cudell Commons property to build the new school while giving the City two other school properties.

The lawyers for the residents argue the School District and the City have “doubled down on their intention to remove the trees…and eliminate greenspace…”