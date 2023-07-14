NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — For a second time, a judge has found Newburgh Heights breaking the law in how police are issuing speed camera tickets.

The town has become notorious for sending out tens of thousands of tickets to drivers on Interstate 77.

Now, a Garfield Heights judge has set a hearing for Monday demanding officials from Newburgh Heights attend, along with Sensys Gatso, the company that maintains the traffic cameras.

The court docket says the village and the company will have to “show cause” why they shouldn’t be punished.

Judge Deborah Nicastro set the hearing Thursday, stating village officials and Gatso must “immediately cease and desist using the unapproved Notice of Liability” and appear in court to show cause why sanctions should not be imposed for “this violation of law.”

“From at least June 30, 2023, the village and/or Gatso has issued over 3,000 ‘Notices of Liability’ in a form not approved by the court and which violates village ordinances and state law by falsely implying that the cited person must pay a filing fee of $20 for an ‘appeal’ and by directing cited person to pay Gatso and not the court,” the judgment entry states.

This is the second time the judge has caught officials with the village of Newburgh Heights allegedly breaking the law when sending the tickets.

The FOX 8 I-Team reached out to Gatso and to the mayor of Newburgh Heights but did not received a response.

“If they don’t do it the right way, I don’t understand why I have to do it the right way,” said Roger Schneider of Richland County. He received a ticket at the end of June. “I got no way to fight it.”

Last month, Newburgh Heights was ordered to pay more than $20,000 in fees and file all the previous tickets in court. Now, there are new questions about another set of tickets.