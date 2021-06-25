Judge denies Chauvin’s request for new trial in Floyd death

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin listens as his defense attorney Eric Nelson gives closing arguments as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill preside Monday, April 19, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has rejected former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin’s request for a new trial in George Floyd’s death.

Judge Peter Cahill denied the request Friday. He says defense attorney Eric Nelson didn’t show that the court abused its discretion. Cahill also rejected a defense request to impeach the jury’s verdict for alleged juror misconduct, citing insufficient evidence.

The rulings came hours before Chauvin was to be sentenced for murder in Floyd’s death.

Requests for new trials after a conviction are routine but rarely granted. Nelson made several arguments for a new trial, including that intense publicity around Floyd’s death should have led the trial to be moved away from Minneapolis.