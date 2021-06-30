Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to remove father as conservator: reports

Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on Oct. 24, 2012, left, and Britney Spears arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, 2015. Spears’ father has asked the court overseeing his daughter’s conservatorship to investigate her statements to a judge last week on the court’s control of her medical treatment and personal life. James Spears emphasized that in 2019 he relinquished his power over his daughter’s personal affairs, and has control only over her money. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — A judge denied Britney Spears’ request to remove her father from his role as conservator of her estate, according to multiple reports.

Her attorney, Sam Ingham III, asked the court to suspend Jamie Spears from conservatorship duties and replace him with the Bessemer Trust, which is currently a co-conservator of the estate, TMZ reports.

Court documents obtained by Variety state that the “request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice.”

In the request, Spears reportedly stated the conservatorship has controlled her life and money. Just last week she publicly called it “abusive” and condemned her father and the others who have controlled it.

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” she previously said. “I deserve to have a life.”

Spears cited reasons such as wanting to marry her boyfriend and start a family, stating that the conservatorship prohibits her from doing so.

Ingham first filed a request to remove Jamie Spears from the conservatorship back in November 2020, Variety reports. The judge denied the request and appointed financial company Bessemer Trust as a co-conservator at that time.

TMZ says that it is likely Ingham will file another motion to remove Jamie Spears as a conservator in the future.

Spears’ conservatorship was put in place as she underwent a mental health crisis in 2008. She has previously credited it with saving her from financial ruin and helping her maintain her career as a popstar.

Jamie Spears and his attorneys have emphasized that his daughter and her fortune, which is estimated at more than $50 million, “remain vulnerable to fraud and manipulation.” Under the law, the burden would be on Spears to prove she is competent to be released and free to make her own choices.

