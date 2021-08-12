JR Smith heads to college, hopes to play on golf team

J.R. Smith of the Cleveland Cavaliers speaks to media during a preview day of the World Golf Championships – Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club South Course on August 2, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Former Cleveland Cavaliers JR Smith is heading back to school.

The member of the 2016 NBA Champion Cavs enrolled at North Carolina A&T, a historically Black university in Greensboro.

Smith, 35, petitioned the NCAA to play on the school’s golf team.

“Just trying to educate myself, do something after basketball. They always told me I could go back whenever I was coming out of high school, so this is whenever for me,” Smith told WFMY.

Smith went straight from St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in New Jersey to the NBA, where he was drafted 18th overall by the New Orleans Hornets in 2004. He spent four season with the Cavaliers, where Cleveland fans happily welcomed him as one of their own.