CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame and Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company announced Wednesday that rock band Journey would be the headline act for the 2022 Concert for Legends.

The concert will take place at 8 p.m. on Aug. 6, during Enshrinement Week.

“Journey has been entertaining its fans for almost 50 years since the band’s founding, and we are thrilled to be working with Hall of Fame Village to bring these members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to the Hall of Fame City,” said Jim Porter, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 1 here.

Prices range from $59 to $225.

An opening act has yet to be announced.

The 2022 Enshrinement Week will welcome eight new members into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including Tony Boselli, Cliff Branch, LeRoy Butler, Art McNally, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Dick Vermeil and Bryant Young.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame says more than 100 past enshrines are expected to participate in the week’s festivities.