(WJW) – Journey’s lead guitarist, Neal Schon, announced the passing of George Tickner, the co-founding guitarist of the band, this week.

Tickner, who played an instrumental role in Journey’s early success as one of it’s co-founders, passed away at the age of 76.

Tickner performed on the self-titled Journey 1975 album and co-wrote songs on that and two other albums.

Schon expressed his condolences to Tickner’s family, friends, and fellow band members in a Facebook post.

“Dear George, ‘Of a Lifetime’ is still one of my favorite songs ever. RIP brother God Speed,” he wrote.

Tickner, along with Schon and bassist Ross Valory, formed Journey in 1973. Tickner left in 1975 to pursue a career in medicine.

TMZ reports Tickner continued to write songs and perform locally as a hobby.

Tickner reunited with his Journey bandmates, including legendary vocalist Steve Perry, in 2005 for the group’s induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Before his time with Journey, Tickner was a member of Frumious Bandersnatch, a psychedelic rock band formed in Berkeley during the late ’60s.

Schon did not reveal Tickner’s cause of death.