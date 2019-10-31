Journey coming to Blossom Music Center with the Pretenders in summer of 2020

LAS VEGAS, NM – MAY 03: Bassist Ross Valory (L) and guitarist Neal Schon of Journey perform during the first night of the band’s second nine-show residency at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Journey has set an extensive North American tour in 2020 with the Pretenders.

Live Nation, who is producing the tour, said it will feature all new production, and hits from start to finish.

They will be coming to Blossom Music Center on June 30, 2020.

Tickets go on sale November 8 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com.

The 60+ date tour begins Friday, May 15 and goes through Saturday, September 12.

For more information including a complete list of tour dates,

