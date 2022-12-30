(WJW) – Television news trailblazer Barbara Walters has passed away at 93 and the news world is reflecting on her legacy.

Journalists, television personalities and other big names are taking to Twitter Friday night, remembering the first woman to become a TV news superstar.

“Barbara Walters is gone, an awful thought. She was the greatest reporter, host, interviewer ever, kind & considerate to this brash upstart,” said journalist Geraldo Rivera in a tweet. “Describing her will take books. Determined, connected, courageous, tough, compassionate, she’ll be on the Mount Rushmore of journalists.”

“So often we toss around the words icon, legend, trailblazer – but Barbara Walters was all of these,” tweeted ABC News anchor David Muir. “And perhaps, above all else, Barbara Walters was brave. She paved the way for so many – we learned from her – and remain in awe of her to this day. RIP, Barbara.”

“Rest In Peace Barbara Walters. You broke new ground for women in broadcasting. As my mother would say, you did it with such grace and dignity,” said Jane O’Meara Sanders in a tweet.

“Truly saddened to hear of the passing of Barbara Walters tonight,” tweeted journalist Elizabeth Vargas. “she shattered glass ceilings and blazed a trail for so many women in television news who would follow her…like me. I will never forget her.”

“Barbara Walters was an American institution,” tweeted actress Lynda Carter. “As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated. I’ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything.”

“We have lost a true legend with the passing of Barbara Walters. Such a trail blazer. Such a generous woman – I learned so much from working with her,” tweeted journalist Joan Lunden.

On Twitter, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger released the following statement on Walters’ passing:

“Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icons. I had the privilege of calling Barbara a colleague for more than three decades, but more importantly, I was able to call her a dear friend. She will be missed by all of us at the Walt Disney World Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline.”

Walters’ death was announced by ABC on air Friday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.