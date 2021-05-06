Josh Dugger latest: Dark web browser, images of children as young as 18 months found on devices

**For previous coverage on this story, watch below.

(WJW/AP) — Investigators allege a network used to access the dark web was found on a device belonging to reality TV star Josh Duggar, who is awaiting trial for charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Today reports the comments were made at a hearing Wednesday, during which U.S. District Judge Christy Comstock ordered the 33-year-old confined to the home of family friends who have agreed to serve as custodians during his release.

The judge also barred Duggar from any Internet-accessible devices.

Prosecutors say some of the materials Duggar allegedly possessed depicted the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12.

Today reports that at Wednesday’s hearing, Department of Homeland Security Special Agent Gerald Faulkner said there were three password-protected electronic devices found on Duggar’s property back in 2019.

He said during the hearing that some of the files found on the devices were among the “top five worst I’ve ever had to examine,” Today reports. He said the files included images of children as young as 18 months.

Faulkner said that Tor, a browser that is downloaded and used to access the dark web, was found on the devices. The browser allows users to search anonymously.

Duggar was arrested last Thursday and indicted on one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography on Friday. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

If convicted, Duggar faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each count.

Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 over revelations Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.

Duggar previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.