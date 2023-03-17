*Attached video: Fox News interview with Duggar’s parents in 2020

(WJW) — According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Josh Duggar’s 12 ½ year prison sentence has been extended by nearly two months.

Duggar, whose large family was the focus of TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was convicted on child pornography charges in 2021.

The 35-year-old’s original release date was set for August 12, 2032, according to Insider. Earlier this week, Insider reports, online prison records showed his release was pushed back until Aug. 22, 2032. The records now show a release date of Oct. 2, 2032.

According to Fox News, Duggar is reportedly in solitary confinement after he allegedly was found to have a contraband cellphone.

Duggar is serving his sentence at FCI Seagoville federal prison, according to jail records.

The former reality TV star was sentenced in May to about 12 1/2 years in prison after he was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Prosecutors had asked U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks to give a maximum term of 20 years to Duggar. They argued in a pre-sentencing court filing that Duggar has a “deep-seated, pervasive and violent sexual interest in children.”

Duggar was arrested in April 2021 after a Little Rock police detective found child porn files were being shared by a computer traced to Duggar. Investigators testified that images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, were downloaded in 2019 onto a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned.

TLC canceled “19 Kids and Counting” in 2015 following allegations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter years earlier. Authorities began investigating the abuse in 2006 after receiving a tip from a family friend but concluded that the statute of limitations on any possible charges had expired.

Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized. After the allegations resurfaced in 2015, Duggar apologized publicly for unspecified behavior and resigned as a lobbyist for the Family Research Council, a conservative Christian group. Months later, he publicly apologized for cheating on his wife and a pornography addiction, for which he then sought treatment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.