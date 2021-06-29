Josh Duggar’s child porn trial delayed to November

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WJW)– The child pornography trial for former “19 Kids and Counting” star Josh Duggar was rescheduled.

It was slated to begin on July 6, but has been delayed until Nov. 30, FOX News reported on Tuesday. Attorneys for the 33-year-old wanted it pushed to February 2022 to give their independent computer forensic expert more time to comb Duggar’s devices.

Duggar is charged with one count of receipt of child porn and one count of possession of child porn. An agent with the Department of Homeland Security called the files the, “Top five worst I’ve ever had to examine.” He said they included images of children as young as 18 months.

The show “19 Kids and Counting” ran on TLC for 10 seasons and chronicled the lives of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and their children.