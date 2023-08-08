EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – At the Lake County Captains game Tuesday night against the South Bend Cubs, many fans wore their favorite Jose Ramirez jerseys.

It was just the start of Jose Ramirez Appreciation Week, where anyone wearing a #11 jersey gets free “bam bam” noise sticks to help “punch out” the competition.

There are also special drinks named after Ramirez and anyone named “Tim” gets a free ticket but must sit down on the grass.

The team announced the promotional event following a fight over the weekend at the Guardians – White Sox game.

Something happened after Jose slid into second base and Chicago’s Tim Anderson began swinging. Jose fought back and delivered a right hook to the chin, knocking Anderson down with one punch.

“Down goes Anderson! Down goes Anderson!” Guardians sports commentator Tom Hamilton exclaimed.

The Captains front office immediately wanted to show support for Ramirez because he’s a Northeast Ohio fan favorite and in 2012 played with their team, a High-A affiliate of the Guardians.

CLEVELAND, OH – AUGUST 05: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians is held by Michael Kopech #34 of the Chicago White Sox during a fight in the sixth inning at Progressive Field on August 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

“You know we really just wanted to be supporting Jose Ramirez. He’s a Cleveland icon, one of our many former Captains alumni who have made the major league club downtown,” said Drew LaFollette, Assistant General Manager.

However he said it’s not really about the fight. The team often celebrates Ramirez and just last week gave away Jose bobbleheads.

“He’s a big part of the sports scene in Northeast Ohio and we want to make sure we have his back,” he said.

Also making his debut at Classic Park was 17-year-old Allan Wylie. The teen was totally born blind but also with a dream of becoming a sports commentator.

“Since I was two, sports have been a big part of my life,” said Wylie.

And now, the Captains have given him the opportunity to fulfill that dream and work as a color commentator for the next six games.

“I’m excited to have him as part of the team,” said Cole Liggette, director of broadcasts. “It honestly blows my mind watching him do his work.”

Wylie had already worked as a commentator for a few sporting events, including a Westlake High School football game and the Cleveland Charge.

“People ask how do you do it it,” he said. “All I do is listen. I listen to play by play, I listen to the crowd, the PA announcer, the coaches, the tone of their voice. It’s fascinating what you hear, maybe the snap of the mitt or the crack of the bat.”

As for the Ramirez situation, he said, ”I don’t know all that happened but what I do know is that Ramirez would be a good boxer.”

Find more information on promotional events and games here.