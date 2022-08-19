ALONG THE JORDAN RIVER (AP) — The Bible says Jesus was baptized in the Jordan River.

The river’s eastern bank, modern-day Jordan, and its western one both house baptismal sites, where rituals of faith unfold, a reflection of the river’s enduring religious, historical and cultural allure.

The river holds further significance as the scene of miracles in the Old Testament; after years of wandering the desert, the ancient Israelites are said to have crossed the Jordan on dry ground after the water was stopped for them to pass.

At the Jordanian baptismal site on the eastern bank recently, a woman dipped her feet in the waters and then cupped some with her hands, rubbing it on her face and over her head. Others touched the river and crossed themselves or bent over to fill empty bottles.

Kristen Burckhartt felt overwhelmed. She needed time to reflect, to let it sink in that she had just briefly soaked her feet in the water where Jesus is said to have been baptized, in the Jordan River.

“It’s very profound,” said the 53-year-old visitor from Indiana. “I have not ever walked where Jesus walked, for one thing.”

Tourists and pilgrims come to the site from near and far, many driven by faith, to follow in Christ’s footsteps, to touch the river’s water, to connect with biblical events.

Symbolically and spiritually, the river is of mighty significance to many. Physically, the Lower Jordan River of today is a lot more meager than mighty.

By the time it reaches the baptismal site, its dwindling water looks sluggish, a dull brownish green shade.

Tourists visit Al-Maghtas, known as Bethany Beyond the Jordan, on the east bank of the Jordan River in Jordan on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. UNESCO has declared Bethany Beyond the Jordan a World Heritage Site. The river holds significance as the scene of miracles in the Old Testament and the site of Christ’s baptism. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh) (Took out the last sentence).

A cow crosses the Jordan River near Kibbutz Karkom in northern Israel on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Symbolically and spiritually, the Jordan is of mighty significance to many as the place where Jesus is said to have been baptized. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

FILE – Members of the Eritrean and Ethiopian Christian Orthodox community from Tel Aviv stand in the waters of the Jordan River during a baptism ceremony as part of the Orthodox Feast of the Epiphany at the Qasr al-Yahud baptismal site, near the West Bank town of Jericho on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

Syrian Christian Zuhair Al-Sahawi immerses his hand in water at the Bethany Beyond the Jordan baptismal site on the east bank of the Jordan River in Jordan on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

Olga Bokkas, a visitor from Connecticut, immerses herself in the waters of the Jordan River at the Qasr al-Yahud baptismal site, near the West Bank town of Jericho on Sunday, July 31, 2022. The river’s dwindling waters are sluggish and a dull brownish green in this area. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Buildings stand at Al-Maghtas, known as Bethany Beyond the Jordan, on the east bank of the Jordan River in Jordan on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

People spend the day at the Jordan River near Kibbutz Kinneret in northern Israel on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Environmental group EcoPeace Middle East has been urging regional collaboration on the Jordan between rivals who have long had every motivation to squeeze as much water as possible out of the river or its tributaries. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Members of the Eritrean and Ethiopian Christian Orthodox community from Tel Aviv participate in a baptismal ceremony in the waters of the Jordan River as part of the Orthodox Feast of the Epiphany at the Qasr al-Yahud baptismal site, near the West Bank town of Jericho on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

People spend the day at the Jordan River near Kibbutz Kinneret in northern Israel on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Only a tiny fraction of the river’s historical water flow now reaches its terminus in the Dead Sea. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

People spend the day at the Jordan River near Kibbutz Kinneret in northern Israel on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

People bathe in the Jordan River near Kibbutz Karkom in northern Israel on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The river’s decline is intertwined with the decades-old Arab-Israeli conflict and rivalries over precious water supplies in an area where so much is contested. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Christian pilgrims stand in the waters of the Jordan River during a baptism ceremony as part of the Orthodox Feast of the Epiphany at the Qasr al-Yahud baptismal site, near the West Bank town of Jericho, on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Tourists and pilgrims come to the river from near and far, many driven by faith, to follow in Christ’s footsteps, to touch its water, to conjure up biblical events. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

FILE – Pope Francis prays in front of the Jordan River at the Bethany beyond the Jordan baptismal site on the east bank of the river, west of Amman, Jordan, on Saturday, May 24, 2014. The Bible says Jesus was baptized in the Jordan River. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, Pool, File)

Its decline, due to a confluence of factors, is intertwined with the entanglements of the decades-old Arab-Israeli conflict and rivalry over precious water in a valley where so much is contested. Championing the transboundary Jordan’s revival without wading into the thicket of the disputes that have fueled its deterioration can be a challenge.

A stretch of the river, for instance, was a hostile frontier between once-warring Israel and Jordan; river water also separates Jordan on its eastern bank from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, seized by Israel in a 1967 war and sought by the Palestinians for a state.

“It’s a victim of the conflict, definitely. It’s a victim of people because it’s what we did as people to the river, basically, and now adding to all this it’s a victim of climate change,” said Yana Abu Taleb, the Jordanian director of EcoPeace Middle East, which brings together Jordanian, Palestinian and Israeli environmentalists and lobbies for regional collaboration on saving the river. “So it’s a victim in every way.”

EcoPeace has said for years that the Lower Jordan River, which runs south from the Sea of Galilee, is particularly threatened by decades of water diversions for agriculture and domestic use and by pollution. Only a tiny fraction of its historical water flow now reaches its terminus in the Dead Sea, not far south from the baptismal site that Burckhartt visited.

That’s one reason the Dead Sea has been shrinking.

Standing at the Jordanian baptismal site Bethany Beyond the Jordan, Burckhartt, a Presbyterian, said the river’s water felt cold on her skin, offering a respite from the sweltering heat around her. In the jumble of emotions, she grappled with, she could also feel sadness for the river’s dwindling.

“I am sure God above is also sad.”