*For previous coverage of this case, watch above

(WJW) — Twenty-seven years after the murder of 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey, her father, John, is explaining how he and his family approach celebrating Christmas.

Ramsey was killed the day after Christmas in 1996 in her family’s home in Colorado.

John Ramsey told Fox News Digital he and his family didn’t celebrate Christmas for several years. But now, he has grandchildren and “we have to enjoy those in our life.” He said he would celebrate the holiday with them.

“It’ll be a joyful Christmas,” he told Fox News Digital. “You’ve got to remember what Christmas is all about, and that helps solidify our view of life and what life’s all about.”

He told Fox News Digital you don’t get over the death of a child. But, he said, “you’ve got to move on and create new memories.”

JonBenét’s murder captured the attention of the nation. Her death was ruled a homicide after her body was found in the family’s basement. A ransom note was reportedly also found in the home by the family.

In the years since, no one has been charged in the case. According to the Boulder Police Department, over 21,016 tips, letters and emails have been investigated. Authorities traveled to at least 19 states to interview or speak with more than 1,000 people in connection with the murder.

JonBenét’s mother, Patsy, passed away from ovarian cancer in 2006. Both John and Patsy, along with their son, Burke, were cleared of any wrongdoing.

John has made it his mission to make the murders of children federal crimes.