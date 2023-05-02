[Editor’s Note: In the video player above you can find more big-name concerts coming to Cleveland.]

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Jonas Brothers are bringing, what’s being called their “most ambitious” tour yet to Cleveland.

The Jonas Brothers announced they will perform five albums every night as part of a massive 35-date stadium and arena run.

The tour, called THE TOUR, kicks off Saturday, August 12 in New York. Tickets to their two performances at Yankee Stadium are already nearing a sellout.

The Jonas Brothers will perform in Cleveland on Monday, September 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rocket Mortgage Field House.

Ticket prices start at $39.95.

Ticket details:

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 9.

Fans can register for a chance to purchase presale tickets now through Saturday, May 6. Fans who are selected will receive an access code to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting on Tuesday, May 9. More information on the Verified Fan presale tickets can be found here.

Additional presale tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m.

Details below:

● Citi Presale: Citi is the official card of the Jonas Brothers THE TOUR. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. local until Thursday, May 11 at 10 p.m. local through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

● Verizon Up Presale: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Jonas Brothers 2023 Tour in the U.S through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. local until Thursday, May 11 at 10 p.m. local time. For more details visit Verizon Up.

Tickets to the general public then go on sale on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.

Those tickets can be found at jonasbrothers.com.

Organizers say tickets for the run of shows will be in high demand.

Tour dates and locations:

Sat Aug 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium+

Sun Aug 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium+

Tue Aug 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Aug 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Tue Aug 22 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Aug 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*

Sun Aug 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Wed Aug 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Fri Sep 01 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair^

Sun Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Sep 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Sep 08 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

Mon Sep 11 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Thu Sep 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Sep 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Mon Sep 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Thu Sep 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*

Fri Sep 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Sep 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu Sep 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat Sep 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun Oct 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 03 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Thu Oct 05 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sat Oct 07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Mon Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Oct 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu Oct 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri Oct 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sat Oct 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center