CLEVELAND (WJW) — Science is for everybody. And in less than a year, there will be an event that truly is as big as the sun that everyone can enjoy.

“This is an awesome amazing event, and our goal is to make sure they see it safely so let’s enjoy science this amazing event in a safe way,” Great Lakes Science Center’s Karyn Torigoe said.

Torigoe said everyone should get a chance to see the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse safely. That’s why the Great Lakes Science Center wants to recruit about 30 new community partners to bring a safe eclipse-viewing experience to their own neighborhood.

The eclipse will carve a path across Ohio, and the Lorain-Cleveland area will have the most darkness for the longest period of time.

From inner-city Cleveland and Canton to rural communities in Lorain, Erie and Huron Counties, any community along the path of the eclipse deserves a chance to learn and view a once-in-a-lifetime event.

“We have made this commitment to find relationships with partners we don’t work with right now. We’re looking for those youth-serving organizations like after-school programs,” Torigoe said. “But we are looking at places of worship, community centers, recreation centers, senior living centers, parks and recreation centers, art museums and any organizations that aren’t currently planning on hosting an eclipse celebration.”

If an organization is selected as a partner, Torigoe said two members will receive training about how to help others view the eclipse.

Other benefits include the things needed to help view safely, 1,000 pairs of eclipse glasses, $1,000 to support an event and even a telescope, which is a must-have for up-close viewing.

New community partners can apply now. Even though it’s more than a year away, getting a head start will allow those groups to get the ball rolling in their communities.

Because no matter where you live or who you are, accessibility to knowledge should always be available.

“We always hope to inspire that love of STEM in everything that we do,” Torigoe said.

If you would like more information about the Eclipse Community Ambassadors Program, click here.