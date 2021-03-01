Ohio expected to get over 96K doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

(More on the Johnson & Johnson rollout in the video above.)

WASHINGTON (AP/WJW) — Nearly 4 million doses of the newest COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped Sunday night, and will begin to be delivered to states for injections starting on Tuesday.

The White House said the entire stockpile of the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will go out immediately. J&J will deliver about 16 million more doses by the end of March and 100 million total by the end of June, but the distribution would be backloaded.

Ohio will get 96,100 doses of the J&J vaccine in the first week.

Though the new shot is easier to administer and requires only one dose, the administration is not altering its distribution plans.

The White House is encouraging Americans to take the first dose available to them, regardless of manufacturer.

Meanwhile, Governor Mike DeWine says more doses of the coronavirus vaccines are coming to Ohio this week.

“We’ll be sending the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to more than 200 independent pharmacies around the state. Most of these pharmacies had not yet received any vaccine. They’ll also go to local hospitals, health departments, and chain pharmacies,” said DeWine.

In total, Ohio will receive 448,390 doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week.