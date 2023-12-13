(WJW) – The creator of “America’s Most Wanted” is returning as the face of the program.
John Walsh, 77, will host the show when Fox launches a new season series in 2024, according to a press release from the company.
Walsh became an anti-crime activist following the murder of his son.
Adam Walsh was abducted and murdered in Hollywood, Florida, in 1981. No one has been convicted in his death.
John Walsh will host the new “America’s Most Wanted” with his other son, Callahan Walsh.
Callahan works with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and previously appeared on “Most Wanted” with his father.
Walsh’s family founded the Adam Walsh Child Resource Center, a non-profit organization that eventually merged with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
“I’m in constant awe over how instrumental our loyal viewers are in ensuring we get justice for victims and their loved ones, and today, they have entirely new tools at their disposal to help us fight back and quickly solve even more crimes,” John Walsh said in a statement.
The new show is s set to premiere Jan. 22.
“America’s Most Wanted” ran from 1988-2011. According to Variety, the show has helped capture more than 1,190 criminals.