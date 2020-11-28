John Travolta thanks fans for their support as he celebrates first Thanksgiving without late wife

Actress Kelly Preston and husband John Travolta arrive at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 2011 Governors Awards, in Los Angeles. Preston, whose credits included the films “Twins” and “Jerry Maguire,” died Sunday, her husband John Travolta said. She was 57.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

John Travolta is thanking fans for their support as he continues to mourn the loss of his wife, Kelly Preston, who passed away from breast cancer over the summer.

The actor posted a video on Instagram on Thanksgiving where he expressed his gratitude.

“I just wanted to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year. Happy Thanksgiving and always love.”

Preston, 57, had an extensive acting career of her own, appearing in multiple films with her husband. They had three children together.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: