(WJW) – John Stamos is feeling nostalgic after the birth of Ashley Olsen’s baby boy.
Last week, Ashley Olsen welcomed a son, Otto.
Stamos gushed over the twins and their impact on his life.
“Watching Mary-Kate and Ashley grow into the incredibly bright and remarkable women they are today has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” he said. “If you would have told me those blue-eyed babies I met on set nearly 40 years ago would still be in my life at 60 years old, I wouldn’t have believed you. I am blessed.”
He shared clips of them from the “Full House” set and other events.
“I take them to Disneyland, I adore them, giving them kisses on top of their head, buy them a few crappy souvenirs and then hand them back to their parents to do the hard work,” he said in a voiceover on the video.
“The little kids that were supposed to be background noise grow up to become the kind of humans I hope to have one day. They are precious, delightful and bright. I adore them.”
The video is promoting his memoir that’s set to be released this fall.
“If you would have told me: A memoir,” is available for pre-order.
Last week, PEOPLE reported that Ashley and her husband Louis Eisner, 34, had welcomed a child.
Stamos concluded his post, “Congratulations to Ashley and her husband, Louis, who welcomed their baby boy last week.”