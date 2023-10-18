Editor’s Note: The video above is about celebrities from Ohio.

(WJW) – John Stamos reveals he was sexually abused by a babysitter.

PEOPLE reports the allegations are detailed in the former Full House star’s upcoming memoir “If You Would Have Told Me.”

Stamos tells PEOPLE, he was around 10 or 11 years old when the alleged abuse took place and that it took writing a book to reflect and acknowledge what had happened.

“It was like you’re playing dead so they’ll stop. But it wasn’t totally aggressive,” he told PEOPLE. “I don’t know, it was not good.”

The Associated Press previously reported that parenthood and the death of Stamos’ friend and co-star Bob Saget helped convince him it was time to write a memoir.

THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE! – To honor the 30th anniversary of one of the most beloved Disney films of all time, The Wonderful World of Disney and ABC are proud to present a spectacular, live musical event showcasing The Little Mermaid. This special tribute to the original animated classic and its timeless music will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast will be interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film, airing TUESDAY, NOV. 5 (8:0010:00 p.m. EST), live on ABC. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) JOHN STAMOS

“Honestly, while writing this book I’ve realized I have about a million stories to tell, and I think you may like at least four hundred of them. It has been cathartic and healing and sometimes heartbreaking to dig in and reveal so much,” said Stamos in a previous statement.

Over the years, Stamos has used his celebrity platform to advocate for children. According to his website, he is a Celebrity Ambassador for ChildHelp, an organization that helps the victims of child abuse through education treatment, and prevention programs.

“If you would have told me: A Memoir” is currently available for preorder and will be out Oct. 24

Stamos will make a stop in Ohio promoting his book on Oct. 27. Tickets for the visit can be purchased, here.

If you suspect child abuse, you can call or text the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453.)

Victims of sexual assault can connect with a counselor anonymously by calling the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (1-800-656-4673).