CLEVELAND (WJW) — For the first time in his decades-long career, John Mayer is launching a solo acoustic tour for Spring 2023 – and he’s bringing it to Cleveland.

The tour will visit Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, March 25.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. and you can get them here.

Presale tickets are up for grabs starting Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. and run through Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 p.m. Presale tickets here.

The tour features solo performances by Mayer who will lean heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar.

The Grammy Award winning songwriter is known for his hits including “Gravity,” “Daughters” and “Waiting on the World to Change.”