John Krasinski surprises movie-goers at Cinemark Valley View

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) — It was not “a quiet place” at Cinemark in Valley View on Saturday after movie-goers caught a surprise visit from John Krasinski.

He dropped by to say “hello” to fans who were there to watch a preview of his latest film “A Quiet Place Part 2.”

The 41-year-old actor became known for his role as Jim Halpert on the NBC sitcom, The Office, then later directed and starred in 2018’s “A Quiet Place.”

Krasinski shared videos of his appearance on social media and the many different reactions from fans, some of who didn’t even recognize him at first!

He stars in the movie alongside his wife, Emily Blunt, who is known for starring in “A Quiet Place” and “Mary Poppins Returns.”

The movie officially opens this Friday, May 28.