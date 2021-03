COLUMBUS (WJW) — A statue of Ohio-born astronaut John Glenn is officially in place at the Statehouse in Columbus.

Next year is the 60th anniversary of Glenn becoming the first man to orbit our planet, and this July, the late senator would have turned 100.

Lawmakers voted unanimously to allow the 600-pound, 7-foot bronze statue of Glenn to be set up at the Statehouse. The statue reportedly cost $80,000.

A statue of Ohioan John Glenn now stands in the @OhioStatehouse! The statue will remain in place until next year, which marks the 60th anniversary of Glenn’s historic journey as the first man to orbit the earth. pic.twitter.com/hvxJJa820f — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 3, 2021

The statue will stay up an entire year.