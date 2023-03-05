(WJW) — He made us laugh and even tear up. He was Uncle Buck and ridiculous in “Spaceballs” and “Planes, Trains & Automobiles.”

The legendary John Candy died nearly 30 years ago and his children recently paid tribute to him on social media.

“Sending love to my father today. 29 years ago you started a new journey,” Chris Candy, 38, wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of his famous father. “I miss you and think of you often. I still think of you daily. Loss is never easy but I can optimistically say it is one of the great teachers in life.”

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Episode 3 — Pictured: John Candy onstage October 22, 1983 — (Photo by: Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Episode 3 — Air Date 10/22/1983 — Pictured: (l-r) John Candy as Knuckles, Jim Belushi as Fingers during the “Back in Prison” skit on October 22, 1983 (Photo by Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

John Candy at the Academy Awards in April, 1988.(AP Photo)

The beloved Canadian also got a remembrance from his daughter Jennifer Candy-Sullivan.

“You will always be around ❤️ You will always be missed ❤️ You will always be loved ❤️,” the 43-year-old said of her dad, posting an adorable picture of them together on Instagram.

John died from a heart attack on March 4, 1994 while filming a movie in Mexico. He was just 43 years old.

A documentary about the comedian’s life is in the works from Ryan Reynolds and Colin Hanks, according to People magazine.