CLEVELAND (WJW) — John Adams, the Cleveland baseball superfan whose drum beat has been heard from the stands for nearly a half-century, has died at 71, the Cleveland Guardians announced on Monday.

“For nearly five decades the beat of John’s drum was the heartbeat of baseball here in Cleveland,” Guardians Senior Vice President of Public Affairs Bob DiBiasio is quoted in a news release. “We are all saddened by John’s passing. His dedication, commitment and passion for our franchise, at both Cleveland Stadium and Progressive Field, was unmatched. John will forever remain a member of our team.”

Adams was a 1969 Parma High School graduate who first started drumming at Cleveland Municipal Stadium games on Aug. 24, 1973, when the Indians beat the Texas Rangers 11-5, according to the team.

His drum beat from the bleachers recreated the sound of pounding chairs that had become part of the Cleveland baseball experience, according to the team’s tribute video. When asked about those bleachers, he said, “I’ve found the perfect place and I love it.”

In his time, he drummed at three All-Star Games, 11 Playoff Series, three World Series and Len Barker’s Perfect Game, according to the release.

Cleveland Indians fan John Adams bangs his drum from right field during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, April 10, 2007, at Miller Park in Milwaukee. The game is being played in Milwaukee because of recent weather conditions in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(FOX 8 photo)

(FOX 8 photo)

Black Keys drummer and life-long Indians fan Patrick Carney pounds on the drum in the first inning of a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Indians, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cleveland. With long-time drummer John Adams recovering from heart surgery and unable to attend his first opener in Cleveland in 48 years, Carney will fill in during the home opener. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Indians fan John Adams hits a ceremonial first pitch with his drum before a baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and the Minnesota Twins Saturday, Aug. 24, 2013, in Cleveland. Former Cleveland Indians’ Carlos Baerga threw the ceremonial first pitch. Adams was honored by the Indians for 40 years of beating his drum. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

John Adams, life-long fan of the Cleveland Indians acknowledges people in the stands prior to throwing out the ceremonial first pitch against the New York Yankees during Game One of the American League Divisional Series at Jacobs Field on October 4, 2007 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

FILE – In this April 27, 2011, file photo, Cleveland Indians fan John Adams poses in his usual centerfield bleacher seat with his ever-present bass drum before a baseball game between the Indians and the Kansas City Royals in Cleveland. Adams, who will miss his first home opener since 1955 on Friday due to the coronavirus, has been keeping the beat for the Indians since 1973. AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

But Adams missed the last two home openers due to continuing health issues, FOX 8 reported.

In 2021, Adams announced he had undergone intensive care and several surgeries, including a triple bypass. At the time, he thanked Cleveland baseball fans for their support and urged them to root for the home team.

“When you show up, cheer that Tribe on. I’ll be yelling and screaming at home,” Adams said.

This year, Adams celebrated his 50th season as a Guardians fan. He went to more than 3,700 games in his lifetime.

In August, he was the 12th person to be inducted into the team’s Distinguished Hall of Fame for non-team members. A bronzed drum and his bleacher seat were moved to Heritage Park in his honor.

“I do it for the players. I love the organization,” Adams said, according to the release. “It’s my way of drumming up enthusiasm for the team.”