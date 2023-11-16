COOPERSTOWN, New York (WJW) – Cleveland superfan John Adams’ iconic drum is now on display at the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Adams, whose drum beat became a staple at Cleveland baseball games for nearly five decades, died this past winter at the age of 71.

The Parma graduate started bringing his drum to games when he was 21 years old. Over the years, his drum beat was heard at 11 playoff series, three All-star games, three World Series and Len Barker’s perfect game.

He drummed at more than 3,500 games total.

In honor of the local legend, who was inducted into the Guardians Distinguished Hall of Fame last year, the drum was transported from Cleveland to Cooperstown, New York earlier this week.

The Guardians also honored Adams by renaming the bleachers after him at Progressive Field.