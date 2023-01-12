CLEVELAND (WJW) — John Adams College and Career Academy in Cleveland is closed for the second day in a row after a student was shot and killed at a bus stop after school on Tuesday.

Classes were canceled on Wednesday and supposed to resume on Thursday but a notice on the district’s website announces a closure on Jan. 12, citing “staff absences” as the reason.

The district says there will be no remote learning and the day will be considered a calamity day.

The shooting happened at around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at a bus stop on MLK Jr. Drive right outside the school. Police say the male suspect walked up to 18-year-old Pierre McCoy then shot and killed him before running away.

The suspect is described as wearing all black in a puffy jacket, ski mask, boots and jeans.

Cleveland City Ward 2 Councilman Kevin Bishop says he was told by investigators that McCoy was targeted but the exact motive has not been revealed.

FOX 8 on Wednesday spoke with John Adams High School Principal Brain Evans, who said he asked for extra patrols because he wanted students and staff to feel a sense of security when they return.

“Everybody wants to feel safe,” Evans said. “We understand that we are in a city. We understand that crime statistics are in the neighborhood. But we still continue to come to work everyday. Our students still come here everyday. The building itself is a safe space.”

Evans said many, including himself, still need time to process because there were so many students and staff that witnessed the murder.

FOX 8 reached out to the district for more information on the school’s closing.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous tips can also be delivered to Crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463). A reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

