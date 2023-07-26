CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Browns’ Joe Thomas will be immortalized with other NFL legends during Enshrinement week in Canton next month.

For every enshrinement ceremony, there is a presenter for each new member.

While Joe Thomas will be the last honored in the group’s nine speeches, his presenter is extra special.

Annie Thomas will be only the 7th woman in history to serve as her husband’s presenter.

Joining her – their four kids.

“For @joethomas73, football has always been about family. So, when it came time to choose his Hall of Fame Presenter, he’s selected his wife, Annie,” the Hall of Fame announced in March.

The bust for the first-ballot Hall of Fame left tackle is special, because Thomas will be the first Cleveland Browns Hall of Fame member to have played in the 21st century.

Here is the speech order for the Class of 2023’s Enshrinement ceremony taking place Saturday, Aug. 5.

ZACH THOMAS (Presenter, Jimmy Johnson, Pro Football Hall of Famer and former coach) KEN RILEY (Presenter, Barbara Wiley, widow) DeMARCUS WARE (Presenter, Jerry Jones, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Owner, Dallas Cowboys) JOE KLECKO (Presenter, Marty Lyons, former teammate) CHUCK HOWLEY (Presenter, Bob Lilly, Pro Football Hall of Famer and former teammate) DARRELLE REVIS (Presenter, Diana Askew, mother) DON CORYELL (Presenter, Dan Fouts, Pro Football Hall of Famer and former player) RONDÉ BARBER (Presenter, Tiki Barber, brother) JOE THOMAS (Presenter, Anne Thomas, wife)

The 2023 enshrinees have been asked to keep their remarks to about 10 minutes.

Chris Berman will serve as the master of ceremonies, which he has done for over two decades.

A limited number of tickets for the Class of 2023 Enshrinement are available here.