Joe Exotic announces aggressive cancer diagnosis in tweet mentioning Carole Baskin

(WJW) — Joe Exotic has announced he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Exotic, of “Tiger King” fame, is currently in federal prison after being sentenced to 22 years in January 2020 for violating federal wildlife laws and for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his chief rival, Carole Baskin.

In a tweet Wednesday, Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, said: “Doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, Carole Will have her own party over this! Say a prayer everyone & be my voice.”

In a written letter pictured in the tweet, he also asked for support for his release from prison, saying “they have the proof I did not do this, and there is no reason for the U.S. Attorney to drag this out so I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones.”