Joe Biden wins mail-in Wyoming Democratic presidential caucus

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to guests during a campaign stop at the Winyah Indigo Society Hall on February 26, 2020 in Georgetown, South Carolina. Voters in South Carolina will cast ballots to make their selection for the Democratic nominee for president on February 29. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Joe Biden has won Wyoming’s Democratic presidential caucus.

State party officials announced the results Sunday, less than two weeks after Bernie Sanders dropped out and endorsed the former vice president.

Wyoming voting began when it was still a two-candidate race. The caucus had been postponed two weeks and scaled back to just mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The party for the first time used ranked-choice voting to allocate the 14 delegates to the Democratic National Convention in August.

Voters could choose and rank up to five candidates according to their preference.

Click here for more election coverage.