‘In America, the vote is sacred’: Joe Biden asks for patience as some states continue to count ballots

(WJW) — Joe Biden spoke briefly in Delaware Thursday afternoon as votes in several states continue to be counted in the presidential race.

He asked for continued patience and said each ballot must be counted, saying, in America the “vote is sacred.”

“Democracy is sometimes messy,” he said. Biden said he continues to feel good about where things stand. “We have no doubt that when the count is finished I will be declared the winner.”

According to the Associated Press, Biden has 264 of the 270 electoral votes needed.

Earlier Thursday, Biden tweeted, “Be patient, folks. Votes are counted, and we feel good about where we are.”

Be patient, folks. Votes are being counted, and we feel good about where we are. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 5, 2020

