Joe Biden to make campaign stops in Cleveland, Columbus on Tuesday

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden delivers remarks in Los Angeles, California, March 4, 2020. – Joe Biden reclaimed frontrunner status in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination after notching up stunning Super Tuesday primary victories. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will make campaign stops in Cleveland and Columbus on Tuesday. Details about the events have not been released.

The appearances come after Biden’s strong showing on Super Tuesday and before the Ohio primary on March 17.

It’s now a two-man race for the Democratic nomination between Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders. They have more than 500 delegates a piece in the race to hit 1,991 before the Democratic National Convention in July.

Former New York City Mayor and businessman Michael Bloomberg, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced they were ending their campaigns after poor performances on Super Tuesday.

Your Local Election Headquarters here