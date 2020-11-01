Joe Biden making campaign stop in Cleveland on Monday ahead of Election Day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is making a last minute stop in Cleveland on Monday ahead of Election Day.

His campaign team hasn’t released specifics about where the rally will be held, but said he will “discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country.”

Both Biden and President Donald Trump are making sure their presence is known as the countdown to Election Day continues, with the primary focus on battleground states.

Trump reportedly has seven rallies planned on Monday.

