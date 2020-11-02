Joe Biden makes last-minute play for Ohio with Cleveland stop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Vice President Joe Biden’s camp believes Ohio is up for grabs in the presidential election, indicated by a campaign stop in Cleveland with one day until the election.

Biden has a campaign rally in Cleveland Monday but has not released details on the event.

The campaign only said the event would be in the afternoon.

Biden has events planned in Pennsylvania later Monday.

Ohio has 18 electoral votes.

Candidates need 270 to win the presidency.

President Donald Trump easily won Ohio in 2016 with 51% of the vote.

President Barack Obama won Ohio in 2008 and 2012.

According to the U.S. Elections Project, more than 2.9 million people have already voted in Ohio.

According to the site, most counties in Ohio have returned more than 90% of absentee ballots.

The Trump campaign released a statement about Biden’s visit to Ohio.

“Joe Biden’s last-minute visit to the Buckeye State does not change a thing. For 47 years, Biden’s empty promises failed hard-working Ohioans, but in 47 months, President Trump’s promises made, promises kept agenda has bolstered the state’s economy and supported its industries. Ohioans will make their choice clear when they turn out in huge numbers to re-elect President Trump on Tuesday.” Trump Victory Spokesman Dan Lusheck

President Trump has campaign events planned in North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.