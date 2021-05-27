Joe Biden makes first Cleveland visit as president

Editor’s Note: The video above is a preview of the president’s visit.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Joe Biden will be in Cleveland Thursday in his first visit as President of the United States.

Biden visited Burke Lakefront Airport on the day before the general election on November 2.

This time he’s visiting Cuyahoga Community College, where he was set to hold a campaign rally right at the height of the pandemic in March 2020.

President Biden will be talking about his infrastructure plan, which he has described as his top legislative priority.

The Republican party is expected to introduce an opposing plan sometime Thursday.

There are a lot of differences in what’s being discussed, but the big one – money.

President Biden currently is pitching a $1.7 trillion plan, down from a previously announced $2.3 trillion opening bid.

The latest number coming from the Republican side is about $618 billion, so clearly there’s still much to hash out to come to any agreement.

There’s also a lot of debate over how the bill would get paid, no matter the amount.

President Biden wants to pay for it by raising the corporate tax rate from 21 to 28%.

Republicans are looking at gas taxes, tolls, and unspent COVID-19 relief funds for the project.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the Biden Administration has big hopes for the plan.

“We expect this week to be a week of progress,” she said.